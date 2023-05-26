PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 86,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 90,335 shares.The stock last traded at $59.53 and had previously closed at $59.40.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

