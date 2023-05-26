PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Up 214.7% in May

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 214.7% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of PGP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.01. 27,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,058. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
