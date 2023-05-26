Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.26 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $50.46 million and approximately $80,802.76 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000967 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00118944 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00046697 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00031138 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

