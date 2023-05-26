PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $9,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PJT opened at $66.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $83.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.54.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

PJT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

