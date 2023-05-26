Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Update

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 615 ($7.65) to GBX 697 ($8.67) in a research note on Thursday.

PYTCF stock remained flat at $7.70 during trading on Friday. Playtech has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.

Playtech Plc is a technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content, and platform technology to the gambling and financial trading industries. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial.

