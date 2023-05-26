Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Holdings Raised by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 771.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Plug Power by 407.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 459,664 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Plug Power by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,146,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,553,000 after acquiring an additional 243,041 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Plug Power by 628.1% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

