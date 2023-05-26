PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Trading 4.8% Higher

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.37. 94,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 288,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that PolyPid Ltd. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
