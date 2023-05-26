PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Trading 4.8% Higher

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.37. 94,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 288,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

PolyPid Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that PolyPid Ltd. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PolyPid

PolyPid Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PolyPid by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in PolyPid by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in PolyPid by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in PolyPid by 514.5% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 102,898 shares in the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

