Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,246,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,630 shares during the quarter. Post comprises approximately 1.8% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $112,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 1,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,565.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,003. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.45. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

