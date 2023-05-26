Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells $471,237.12 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $471,237.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,757.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Tuesday, April 4th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,933 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $157,848.78.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $85.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.69. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms have commented on POWI. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.