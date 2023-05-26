PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Short Interest Update

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in PowerUp Acquisition by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

PWUP stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.39. 3,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,285. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

Featured Stories

