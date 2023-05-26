Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Premier African Minerals Stock Performance

Premier African Minerals stock opened at GBX 0.64 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Premier African Minerals has a twelve month low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.69. The company has a market cap of £144.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

