Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.93

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.93 and last traded at C$5.96, with a volume of 13259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

Premium Income Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$78.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.37.

Premium Income Company Profile

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

