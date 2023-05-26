Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,470 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,145,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,611,281. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 467.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

