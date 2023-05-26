Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 59.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MP Materials in the third quarter worth $1,838,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in MP Materials by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 50.0% in the third quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in MP Materials by 36.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at $641,987.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $432,100 in the last 90 days. 33.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. 992,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,101. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.50. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

