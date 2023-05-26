Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 145.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PlayAGS by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after buying an additional 1,387,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 10,871.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 877,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 869,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,505,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,540. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $228.66 million, a PE ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $81.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

