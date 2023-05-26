Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $819,000 in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OneMain by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OneMain by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE OMF traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $37.66. 66,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,391. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.