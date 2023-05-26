Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,616,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,024 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 675,320 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Shares of DM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 1,756,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,115,540. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $567.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 349.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

DM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $64,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Articles

