Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 48,128 Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.57% of Westwood Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHG. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 225,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 43,220 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Westwood Holdings Group

In related news, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $41,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,509.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Westwood Holdings Group news, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $41,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,509.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,812 shares in the company, valued at $500,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Westwood Holdings Group stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. 5,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

