Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 13.5% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 557,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GHL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.8 %

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 380,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,596. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.82 million, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

