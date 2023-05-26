PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Update

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 218.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNRG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.03. 991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.75. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 32.05%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $1,544,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,676,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.