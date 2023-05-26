Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.38 and last traded at $51.40. Approximately 5,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $31.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $1,906,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Principal Quality ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

