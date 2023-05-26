Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $28.00. 649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $158.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

