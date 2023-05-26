Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $53,918.40 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $53,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Progyny Price Performance
Shares of Progyny stock remained flat at $37.39 during trading hours on Friday. 395,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,585. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on PGNY. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.