Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $53,918.40 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $53,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Progyny stock remained flat at $37.39 during trading hours on Friday. 395,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,585. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 48.0% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 130.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGNY. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

