ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Shares Up 1.7%

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.70. 76,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $59.68.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $140.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Rating) by 117.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

