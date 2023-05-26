ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Price Down 1.6%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.77 and last traded at $30.33. Approximately 111,837,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 159,946,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.