ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Price Down 1.6%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.77 and last traded at $30.33. Approximately 111,837,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 159,946,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,433,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,775,000 after acquiring an additional 393,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,349,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,342,000 after buying an additional 1,082,994 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 21.8% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,204,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,034,000 after buying an additional 215,900 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 702.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 921,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,806,000 after buying an additional 806,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 327,823 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

