ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Trading Down 3.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.78 and last traded at $26.89. 4,245,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 9,719,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 14.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 400.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 12,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

