Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.31 and last traded at $71.31. Approximately 122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

