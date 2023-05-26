Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.51.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

