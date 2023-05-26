PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PITPF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PITPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

About PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk engages in the manufacture and sale of cement and ready-mix concrete. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Aggregates Quarries. The Cement segment produces and sells several types of cement. The Ready-Mix Concrete segment includes the production and sale of ready-mix concrete.

