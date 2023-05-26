Puma (ETR:PUM) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €46.91 ($50.99) and last traded at €46.96 ($51.04). Approximately 623,948 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,319% from the average daily volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €47.44 ($51.57).

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($102.17) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($82.61) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on Puma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) price objective on Puma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Puma Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.21.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Stories

