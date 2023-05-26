Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in May

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

PXSAP traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31.

Pyxis Tankers Announces Dividend

About Pyxis Tankers

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.1615 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

