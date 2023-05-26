QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QHSLab in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

QHSLab Price Performance

QHSLab stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. QHSLab has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

QHSLab Company Profile

QHSLab, Inc operates as a medical device technology and software as a service company. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians to diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.

Further Reading

