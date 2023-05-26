Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) vs. Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Financial Contrast

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 17.66% 14.08% 7.61% Candel Therapeutics N/A -53.55% -33.06%

Volatility & Risk

Qiagen has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candel Therapeutics has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

58.6% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Qiagen and Candel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 3 2 0 2.40 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Qiagen currently has a consensus price target of $54.87, suggesting a potential upside of 20.30%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 516.44%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than Qiagen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qiagen and Candel Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $2.00 billion 5.20 $423.21 million $1.54 29.62 Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 324.79 -$18.79 million ($0.92) -1.59

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Candel Therapeutics. Candel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qiagen beats Candel Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Its bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996, and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. It also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. It also develops the?enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform, a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

