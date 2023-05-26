Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0461 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BNDD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 57,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,441. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $23.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97.

Get Quadratic Deflation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quadratic Deflation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US Treasuries and options strategies tied to the shape of the US interest rate swap curve. BNDD was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Deflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Deflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.