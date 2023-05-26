Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Quanex Building Products has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NX traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 43,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,121. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.92 million during the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

