QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Update

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
QuoteMedia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS QMCI opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. QuoteMedia has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.30.
About QuoteMedia
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuoteMedia (QMCI)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.