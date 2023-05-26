QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Update

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QuoteMedia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS QMCI opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. QuoteMedia has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

