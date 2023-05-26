RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.15

Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.15 and traded as low as $9.49. RADCOM shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 2,515 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDCM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RADCOM in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

RADCOM Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

About RADCOM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in RADCOM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,621,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,489 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

