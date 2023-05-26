Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Sells $177,671.09 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) EVP Eric Ray sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $177,671.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Ray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Eric Ray sold 32,525 shares of Radian Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $834,916.75.

Radian Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,540. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

