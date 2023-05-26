Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Trading Down 8.1%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) was down 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 169,099 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 130,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Radisson Mining Resources Trading Down 8.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$48.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17.

About Radisson Mining Resources

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,839 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec.

