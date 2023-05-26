RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director Christine Nayoma Gordon Sells 4,884 Shares

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $138,412.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RadNet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $28.30 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,148,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,560,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,213,000 after purchasing an additional 391,060 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 22.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after acquiring an additional 326,274 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,591,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 19.4% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,694,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after acquiring an additional 275,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

