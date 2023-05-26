Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital cut shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup downgraded Rain Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Oncology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.44.

Get Rain Oncology alerts:

Rain Oncology Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of Rain Oncology stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. Rain Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rain Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rain Oncology news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAIN. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,147,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 972,212 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in Rain Oncology by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,260,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rain Oncology by 2,479.4% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 466,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.