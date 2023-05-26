Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $168.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of RL opened at $114.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.26. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $128.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.