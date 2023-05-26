Randall C. Stuewe Sells 70,000 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DAR stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

