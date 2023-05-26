Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Up 7.2%

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.41 and last traded at $45.09. 1,141,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,152,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 267.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

