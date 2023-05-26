Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Shares Gap Down to $10.52

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $10.22. Ready Capital shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 137,184 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Ready Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.30%.

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 7,500 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at $509,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,386.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at $509,230.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 77,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Ready Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ready Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

