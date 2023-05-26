Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/22/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $85.00 to $70.00.

5/12/2023 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/11/2023 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $92.00.

5/10/2023 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $112.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – PayPal had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/9/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

5/9/2023 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.22. 20,496,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,296,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,554,000 after purchasing an additional 192,186 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $62,939,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 22.3% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 10.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 170,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

