Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $721.14. 192,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $787.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $758.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $850.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

