Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.4% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $721.86. 274,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,446. The company has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $787.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $758.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $850.21.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

