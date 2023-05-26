Relay Token (RELAY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18.48

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $18.48 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

