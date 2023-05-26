Reviewing Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) and Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyzon Motors 1 5 0 0 1.83 Rice Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyzon Motors presently has a consensus target price of $4.31, suggesting a potential upside of 607.78%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than Rice Acquisition Corp. II.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 24.63 -$12.14 million ($0.12) -5.08 Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

Rice Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyzon Motors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyzon Motors -363.43% -14.27% -10.95% Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A -17.93% -4.49%

Volatility & Risk

Hyzon Motors has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rice Acquisition Corp. II beats Hyzon Motors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

